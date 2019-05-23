Varcoe reveals anguish at being suspended for ‘playing the game’

Collingwood speedster Travis Varcoe says he’s frustrated at not having a viable avenue to challenge his one-game suspension he believes wasn’t warranted.

The 31-year-old won’t play in this weekend’s Sir Doug Nicholls Indigenous Round match against Sydney after being handed a ban for a high bump on St Kilda wingman Ed Phillips.

Varcoe, who played an integral role in designing Collingwood’s indigenous jumper this year, told Macquarie Sports Radio missing this weekend’s match was a bitter pill to swallow.

“The club said there was no way around it and it was taken out of my hands,” Varcoe said when asked if he considered challenging the ban.

“Unfortunately for me, it definitely went the wrong way and I was very disappointed I didn’t get an opportunity to challenge it because I thought I did all the right things.

“I played the ball, it was the right technique and ended up getting punished for it.

“What can I sort of say and I do about it because there’s no way to change or overturn (the decision).

“For younger kids watching the game, you’d like them to focus on good technique and protecting yourself – that’s how I was taught from a very young age.

“I feel like I got punished for playing the game.”

Click PLAY to hear more on Macquarie Sports Radio