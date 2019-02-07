Wade’s exclusion from national team is “confusing”, according to Harris

Former Australian quick Ryan Harris can’t fathom how Matthew Wade hasn’t forced his way back into Australia’s ODI side.

Selectors named their squad for upcoming tour of India yesterday, with Wade missing out on selection again. In response, the 31-year-old blasted 58 from 30 balls for the Hurricanes in their win over the Renegades on Thursday night.

“It’s a bit confusing, isn’t it,” he told Breakfast when asked about Wade’s exclusion.

“As a cricket lover and ex player, the way you get into the Australia team is to score runs – he’s done that and he’s not playing.

“He has to keep making runs, there isn’t much more he can do.”

Wade’s made a half century in four of his last five Big Bash innings and Harris said his response to repeatedly being overlooked for national team duty should be commended.

“He’s gone back to Tasmania (after being dropped from the national team) and relaxed a bit and enjoyed the game,” he said.

“He had to keep doing what he’s going and make (the selectors) pick him again.”

