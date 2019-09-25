Wallabies great slams ‘morons’ who suspended Reece Hodge from Rugby World Cup

Wallabies great Phil Kearns has slammed World Rugby’s decision to hand Reece Hodge a three-game ban.

The Wallabies winger will be forced to sit out of the rest of Australia’s pool matches at the Rugby World Cup after being charged with a high tackle on Fiji flanker Peceli Yato.

Kearns told Macquarie Sports Radio he couldn’t understand why Hodge was even originally charged, saying there was “nothing wrong” with the tackle.

“What a bunch of morons,” he said.

“There was nothing wrong with the way Reece went into that tackle, the fact was the other bloke hit him earlier than he expected and Reece couldn’t get his arms up to make the tackle and you can see the intent there is to get his arms up.

“It’s a contact sport – same with AFL and Rugby League – we understand there are going to be hits happen but there was nothing intentional with what Reece Hodge did nor is there anything wrong with it.”

Click PLAY to hear more on Macquarie Sports Radio

(Image: David Davies/PA Images via Getty Images)