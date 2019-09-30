Wallabies star Samu Kerevi opens up on controversial call

Wallabies star Samu Kerevi has opened up about that controversial penalty in Australia’s 29-25 loss to Wales on Sunday night.

Kerevi was penalised for a ‘dangerous fend’ on Welsh player Rhys Patchell just before half-time which allowed Wales to extend their lead with a penalty goal, shortly followed by a dubious intercept try.

Speaking exclusively to James Willis on Halftime, Kerevi said he was left confused by the decision to penalise him, claiming he has always kept the same running style his whole career.

“I’ve run like that my whole career, so this is the first time I’m hearing the ruling for it. I’ve never been penalised and I’ve never been told not to lead with my arms,” Kerevi said.

“When you run with the ball, you tend to protect the ball so you’re always running with your hands up.”

As the on field referees claimed that Kerevi made contact with Patchell’s head, the star centre disputed the call saying he only hit the Welsh players’ chest.

“I think the referee said I can’t go at his neck, but as you can see in the image I was going for his chest. My elbows are on his chest. I’m just trying to push him out of the way,” Kerevi said.

“There was absolutely no malice in it at all to try and hit him in the neck, and I apologise to him if he thought that I did that on purpose.”

The Asahi Shimbun via Getty Images.