Wally Lewis critiques a ‘tough night at the office’ for Pangai Junior

Wally ‘The King’ Lewis says the most impressive feature in the Dragons 1-point victory over the Broncos was the way they ‘completely contained’ Tevita Pangai Junior.

“He was absolutely barnstorming the previous week and everybody was expecting another wonderful performance from him but it was a pretty tough night at the office for him.” Lewis tells David Morrow and Julian King on Macquarie Sports Radio.

The Dragons pack were impressive in their containment of the 23-year old prop who was brutal with ball in hand in last round’s match against the Cowboys. Lewis agrees that the Dragons did their homework.

“The way they stopped Tevita’s carry with the ball was impressive, they came in on the blind side, the hit up underneath the footy and rattled the rib cage a fair bit and they targeted him with his defence,” he said.

The Tongan international missed six tackles and conceded a penalty and Lewis says there’s been a lingering question mark over Pangai Junior’s defensive capabilities.

“I think there’ll be some extra defensive work coming up for Tevita in his Broncos training sessions for the next couple of weeks.”

