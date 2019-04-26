Wally Lewis has ‘no problem at all’ with his statue’s orange makeover

Brisbane Roar fans have angrily taken to social media after their tribute to retiring club legend Matt McKay was immediately removed by the Suncorp Stadium fun police.

To celebrate McKays final game ever Wally was given a new shirt. Unfortunately @suncorpstadium security took it down immediately, didn’t even give us our shirt back. @brisbaneroar @DRPourre @FFA @ALeague this is the kind of pettiness that alienates fans. Shame on you Suncorp pic.twitter.com/clMcFumrfu — Brisbane Roar Fans (@bneroarfans) April 25, 2019

The bronze statue of Wally ‘The King’ Lewis outside Suncorp Stadium was given a tasteful makeover by dedicated fans keen to show their gratitude for McKay, whose retirement comes after 302 appearances for the Roar.

While Suncorp Stadium security weren’t having a bar of it, The King himself tells Macquaire Sports Radio he has no problem with his statue being adorned with Matt McKay’s jumper and sees it as a sign of respect,

“I’m trying to find out what the problem is, people ask me what I think about it and I couldn’t care less,” Wally tells David Morrow and Julian King.

“It’s almost a sign of respect that they’re taking me on board!

“I’ve got no problem with it, I think he’s a lovely bloke and he’s performed at an outstanding level while he’s been in charge of the team.

“I don’t see it being disrespectful at all.”

So there you have it, tribute approved by decree of The King himself.

Click PLAY to hear from The King