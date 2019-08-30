Wally Lewis says Darius Boyd has looked like he has “the weight of the world on his shoulders”

Brisbane Broncos captain Darius Boyd has been hammered from pillar to post for his performances this season.

Channel Nine Brisbane’s Wally Lewis thinks it’s starting to show.

Speaking to David Morrow and Tony Leonard on Macquarie Sports Radio, “The King” gave an update on what he’s seen from Boyd around the club ahead of tonight’s crunch match with Parramatta at Suncorp Stadium.

“Watching Darius, every time he’s walked into the Broncos’ training sessions this week he didn’t appear to be feeling all that comfortable,” Lewis said.

“He gets the opportunity to prove everybody wrong tonight, but he’s got the weight of the world on his shoulders.”

There have been calls for Boyd to retire from the NRL despite having a lucrative contract for next season, and a potential deal for 2021 depending on how many games he plays next year.

Lewis says he can understand the question marks, but it should be left to Boyd to decide whether or not he plays on.

“If you’re struggling and you’re unable to produce your best in one or two games, you start to think about (retirement),” Lewis said.

“If you’re doing it and being criticised by most of the general public – the supporters and the media – you get the message that you’re not in the best possible form.

“I think he’s the best judge. Most footballers know when it’s time to retire.

“You like to go out of this game with your head held high.”

