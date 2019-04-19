Broncos undergo ‘the quietest training session I’ve ever seen’: Wally Lewis

Wally ‘The King’ Lewis has witnessed a silent training session at Red Hill, the likes of which he’s rarely seen in his long and storied career and says it could be a hint on what is going on in the locker room.

“They need to be more consistent,” The King tells David Morrow and Julian King.

“It’s the quietest training session I’ve ever seen.”

Silence is deafening on the footy field and Wally is concerned the lack of chat could be affecting team morale.

“The one thing I insisted that I do is just shoot my mouth off, talk as loud as I possible could, just try spread some confidence among the team… and that doesn’t appear to be the case for Brisbane at the moment.”

Click PLAY to join the conversation: