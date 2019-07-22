Warne says aggression key to Australian Ashes bid, questions Starc’s body language

Spin king Shane Warne says Australia needs to bring aggression if they want to claim the Ashes on English soil.

The five-match series, which begins on August 1, comes just weeks after England’s dramatic Cricket World Cup victory.

But with Australian not having won an away Ashes series since 2001, Warne told Macquarie Sports Radio it was crucial a squad was picked that can take it up to England in the aggression stakes.

“The Poms are getting way too cocky so we need to get in their faces,” he said.

“We need to pick some people that are going to give it them, England no longer fear Australia and believe they can win.

“At the moment, Australia need to come up with an attitude to give something for England to think about.

“If you bring in guys like Wade and Pattinson, I think they bring in an element of aggression and body language to the table.

“England will know they’re in a contest from ball one.”

Warne said Australia were “spoiled for choice” when it came to fast bowlers, meaning Justin Langer would have to make a tough choice between Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood.

“To me, Lord’s and The Oval are dry and that’s where Starc is at his best,” he said.

“But when there’s a little bit of seam and that momebt, guys like Cummins, Pattinson and Hazlewood are the key.

“Starc takes the conditions out of the equation but at times I think his body language needs to improve.”

Click PLAY to hear more on Macquarie Sports Radio