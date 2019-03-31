Warner breaks IPL record on the way to historic win

Could David Warner be set to make an impact at the upcoming World Cup?

On the basis of his record-breaking partnership with Jonny Bairstow for Sunrisers Hyderabad overnight, he appears prime to take cricket’s biggest limited-overs tournament by storm.

Warner and Bairstow put on a record 185-run partnership off 16.2 overs, with Hyderabad posting 231 off their 20 overs against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Warner scored 105 off 55 deliveries in the partnership, before Bangalore were bowled out for 113 chasing the mammoth total.

Australia kicks off their World Cup campaign against Afghanistan on June 1.