Warner’s epic birthday ton leads Australia to a record win

8 hours ago
David Warner blew out the candles on his birthday cake, and then blew away Sri Lanka as Australia cruised to a record 134 run win against Sri Lanka in Game 1 of the Gillette T20 International Series at the Adelaide Oval.

After a nervy start, the Aussie opener quickly got the party started on his 33rd birthday – smashing 10 fours and 4 sixes on his way to a maiden T20 International century.

He showcased his dramatic flair by hitting a single off the final ball of the innings to finish on 100* off just 56 balls.

It helped Australia to 2/233. The highest score the Aussies have posted in a T20 on home soil and their fourth highest ever.

Warner didn’t do it all on his own – skipper Aaron Finch hit 64 off 36 in a 122 run opening stand with Warner.

Then Glenn Maxwell turned the entertainment up to 11 with switch hits and boundaries galore in a 22-ball fifty on the way to 62 off 28 before being caught behind in the final over.

Needing more than 11 an over, it was always going to be a long shot for the Sri Lankans and the Australian bowlers gave them no hope.

Mitchell Starc had a wicket in the first over of the innings and when Pat Cummins was on a hat trick in the fourth over, Sri Lanka were 3/13.

Cummins couldn’t complete the hat trick but the game was already effectively over.

The tourists limped to 9/99 off their 20 overs.

Adam Zampa ended up with 3 wickets, Starc and Cummins a pair each and Ashton Agar took one.

Add to the mix a run out from Glenn Maxwell and it was the complete performance from the home side.

The 134 run margin of victory was Australia’s largest ever and the third-highest in all T20 Internationals between two full member nations.

They’ll be looking to repeat the dose and wrap up the series when they face Sri Lanka in Game 2 at The Gabba in Brisbane on Wednesday night – which you’ll again hear live on Macquarie Sports Radio’s Summer of Cricket.

Click PLAY below to listen to the highlights from Game 1.

