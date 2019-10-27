Warner’s epic birthday ton leads Australia to a record win

David Warner blew out the candles on his birthday cake, and then blew away Sri Lanka as Australia cruised to a record 134 run win against Sri Lanka in Game 1 of the Gillette T20 International Series at the Adelaide Oval.

After a nervy start, the Aussie opener quickly got the party started on his 33rd birthday – smashing 10 fours and 4 sixes on his way to a maiden T20 International century.

He showcased his dramatic flair by hitting a single off the final ball of the innings to finish on 100* off just 56 balls.

It helped Australia to 2/233. The highest score the Aussies have posted in a T20 on home soil and their fourth highest ever.

WHAT A 100! David Warner with his first ton in International T20 cricket

Warner didn’t do it all on his own – skipper Aaron Finch hit 64 off 36 in a 122 run opening stand with Warner.

Then Glenn Maxwell turned the entertainment up to 11 with switch hits and boundaries galore in a 22-ball fifty on the way to 62 off 28 before being caught behind in the final over.

Needing more than 11 an over, it was always going to be a long shot for the Sri Lankans and the Australian bowlers gave them no hope.

Too quick! Starc's yorker zooms through Perera's defences and clatters into the stumps.

Mitchell Starc had a wicket in the first over of the innings and when Pat Cummins was on a hat trick in the fourth over, Sri Lanka were 3/13.

Cummins couldn’t complete the hat trick but the game was already effectively over.

The tourists limped to 9/99 off their 20 overs.

Adam Zampa ended up with 3 wickets, Starc and Cummins a pair each and Ashton Agar took one.

Add to the mix a run out from Glenn Maxwell and it was the complete performance from the home side.

The mic'd up Maxwell called it! Simply outstanding fielding from Glenn Maxwell!

The 134 run margin of victory was Australia’s largest ever and the third-highest in all T20 Internationals between two full member nations.

They’ll be looking to repeat the dose and wrap up the series when they face Sri Lanka in Game 2 at The Gabba in Brisbane on Wednesday night – which you’ll again hear live on Macquarie Sports Radio’s Summer of Cricket.

Click PLAY below to listen to the highlights from Game 1.