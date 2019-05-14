Macquarie Sports Radio
Warringah candidate Zali Steggall on Olympic funding

14/05/2019
Julian King
Zali Steggall is the first Australian to win an individual medal at the Winter Olympics and she is also running for the Federal seat of Warringah competing against former Prime Minister Tony Abbott.

When asked about Olympic funding, Steggall said more support needs to given to improve our chances at future Olympic Games in both summer and winter.

“Definitely, it is difficult for a lot of the winter sports have their competitive seasons during the northern hemisphere winter and we are at odds in Australia.

We do need to focus on support for sport overall (winter and summer). There’s been are real issues when it comes to a short term approach to funding for sport and it has been ever decreasing since the Sydney Olympics and as a result we’ve seen a decrease in performances”.

