Was Mack Horton robbed?
Was Mack Horton right in protesting on the World stage against Sun Yang? That and a whole lot more on Halftime with James Willis.
- Julie McDonald takes aim at Mack Horton’s protest.
- Alex Glenn wants to put the Cook Islands on the map.
- Brad Hardie labels Alastair Clarkson a ‘fair dinkum genius’
- Anthony Griffin reveals the one team not playing to their potential.
- Gordon Bray on a horror night for the Wallabies.
- Larry Canning on Shane Lowry’s British Open win.
