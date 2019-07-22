Macquarie Sports Radio
Was Mack Horton robbed?

3 hours ago
James Willis

Was Mack Horton right in protesting on the World stage against Sun Yang? That and a whole lot more on Halftime with James Willis.

  • Julie McDonald takes aim at Mack Horton’s protest.
  • Alex Glenn wants to put the Cook Islands on the map.
  • Brad Hardie labels Alastair Clarkson a ‘fair dinkum genius’
  • Anthony Griffin reveals the one team not playing to their potential.
  • Gordon Bray on a horror night for the Wallabies.
  • Larry Canning on Shane Lowry’s British Open win.

Download this podcast here

James Willis
Sports
