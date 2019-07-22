Was Mack Horton robbed?

Was Mack Horton right in protesting on the World stage against Sun Yang? That and a whole lot more on Halftime with James Willis.

Julie McDonald takes aim at Mack Horton’s protest.

Alex Glenn wants to put the Cook Islands on the map.

Brad Hardie labels Alastair Clarkson a ‘fair dinkum genius’

Anthony Griffin reveals the one team not playing to their potential.

Gordon Bray on a horror night for the Wallabies.

Larry Canning on Shane Lowry’s British Open win.

