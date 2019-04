In less than three weeks, the brand spanking new Bankwest Stadium will host it’s first NRL game.

Parramatta take on Wests Tigers, the first opportunity to host a match at their new home ground.

Macquarie Sports Radio Breakfast host and Continuous Call Team member Mark Levy was given a sneak-peak of the 30,000 seat square arena.

Fans will also get an opportunity to inspect Bankwest at a free community open day on Sunday April 14.