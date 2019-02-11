WATCH: Alen Stajcic doesn’t want sacking to hurt Matildas World Cup title push

Alen Stajcic says he hopes his sacking as Matildas boss doesn’t derail the team’s upcoming World Cup campaign.

The 45-year-old was deposed as coach of Australia’s national women’s football team last month, with FFA pointing to a breakdown of team culture as a reason to terminate his contract.

Joining Mark Levy and Mark Riddell in the studio, Stajcic said he remains a passionate follower of the team despite the circumstances around his sacking.

“I just want to see the sport flourish,” he said.

‘Football is my passion and I want to see Australia be successful – compared to other codes, we haven’t anything yet.

“Our goal has been to use football to conquer the world.”

Click PLAY to watch the full interview

Stajcic confirmed the PFA’s player wellbeing survey was the only bit of evidence used to sack him which he’d be shown, with the FFA refusing to divulge any more detail since.

“I don’t know what (the FFA’s) confidentiality refers to,” he said.

“I can’t respond to any meetings or anything because I don’t know what’s there.”

Stajcic said his former players have reached out to him since his contract was terminated but he was mindful of not distracting them as they prepare for the batch of Matildas matches scheduled for later this month.

“There’s a point in time where they need to focus on the World Cup, it’s only four months away,” he said.

“As an athlete, it’s something you grow up dreaming of and they’re at the pointy end when they have to focus.

“There’s been over 20 players reach out and send messages of support which has been great.”

Click PLAY to hear the full interview