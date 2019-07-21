WATCH: AOC boss Matt Carroll responds to Mack Horton protest

Australian Olympic Committee CEO Matt Carroll says the body “respects” Mack Horton’s hardline stance against Chinese swimmer Sun Yang.

The Australian refused to stand next to the convicted drug cheat on the podium after winning a silver medal at the FINA World Championships on Sunday night.

Speaking on Macquarie Sports Radio, Carroll said the AOC supports Horton but wants to let Sun’s case run its course in court before commenting.

“Mack Horton is obviously an athlete of great conviction and we respect him for that conviction,” he said.

“It’s a FINA event and not an Olympic event, the Chinese swimmer’s case is before a sports court so we need to let that process run.

“The Australian Olympic Committee is all for supporting and protecting clean athletes.

“Mack enjoys our support for clean athletes and taking a strong stance against anti-doping in sport.”

