WATCH: Archie Thompson explains why A-League clubs can’t compete on Asian stage

Former Socceroos and Melbourne Victory striker Archie Thompson says a disparity in funding is hampering A-League teams in the Asian Champions League.

Speaking on the Hour of Power after Victory’s 3-1 loss to Korea Republic’s Daegu FC on Tuesday night, Thompson said the league’s salary cap made it nearly impossible to compete with free-spending overseas clubs.

“It’s a money thing when you actually look at the squads,” he said.

“We’re so far behind because we’ve got a salary cap and only a certain number of players within that cap.

“It’s really hard to compete when you look at some of the money these teams splurge on really quality. We’re only allowed 23 players but these teams can sometimes field squads of 40 and 50 players.

“Going into this game, (Victory) looked like they’d do something because (Daegu) were apparently one of the weaker teams in the group but you can’t take anything for granted.

“It’s a big money thing and unless we’re willing to (scrap the salary cap), we’re always going to fall short at Asian Champions League level.”

