WATCH: Aussie teen pulls off the shot of the Australian Open
It’s a shot that will be replayed on loop around the world.
In one of the highlights of the Australian Open so far, Aussie Alexei Popyrin recovered from a seemingly hopeless position to pull off a remarkable winner.
His opponent, France’s Lucas Pouille, must have thought he had the point secured when he sent down a smash early in the fourth set of Saturday night’s encounter.
Popyrin had other ideas.
It was a gutsy effort and one that typified the young Aussie’s resilience on the night.
Despite dropping the first two sets, Popyrin forced the match into five with a stirring comeback.
28th seed Pouille eventually triumphed 7-6 6-3 6-7 4-6 6-3.
Popyrin, 19, entered the tournament ranked 149th in the world.