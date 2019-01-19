Macquarie Sports Radio
Advertisement
  • SYDNEY 954AM
  • MELBOURNE 1278AM
  • BRISBANE 882AM
  • PERTH DAB+
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

13 12 83
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

WATCH: Aussie teen pulls off the shot of the Australian Open

6 hours ago
Macquarie Sports Radio

It’s a shot that will be replayed on loop around the world.

In one of the highlights of the Australian Open so far, Aussie Alexei Popyrin recovered from a seemingly hopeless position to pull off a remarkable winner.

His opponent, France’s Lucas Pouille, must have thought he had the point secured when he sent down a smash early in the fourth set of Saturday night’s encounter.

Popyrin had other ideas.

Click PLAY below to watch his amazing winner

It was a gutsy effort and one that typified the young Aussie’s resilience on the night.

Despite dropping the first two sets, Popyrin forced the match into five with a stirring comeback.

28th seed Pouille eventually triumphed 7-6 6-3 6-7 4-6 6-3.

Popyrin, 19, entered the tournament ranked 149th in the world.

Macquarie Sports Radio
NewsSports
Advertisement
Advertisement
13 12 83