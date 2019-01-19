WATCH: Aussie teen pulls off the shot of the Australian Open

It’s a shot that will be replayed on loop around the world.

In one of the highlights of the Australian Open so far, Aussie Alexei Popyrin recovered from a seemingly hopeless position to pull off a remarkable winner.

His opponent, France’s Lucas Pouille, must have thought he had the point secured when he sent down a smash early in the fourth set of Saturday night’s encounter.

Popyrin had other ideas.

Click PLAY below to watch his amazing winner

It was a gutsy effort and one that typified the young Aussie’s resilience on the night.

Despite dropping the first two sets, Popyrin forced the match into five with a stirring comeback.

28th seed Pouille eventually triumphed 7-6 6-3 6-7 4-6 6-3.

Popyrin, 19, entered the tournament ranked 149th in the world.