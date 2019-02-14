WATCH: Bailey injured as Hurricanes crash out of BBL finals

George Bailey’s shoulder injury has compounded a night of misery for the Hobart Hurricanes as Melbourne Stars booked their spot in the BBL final.

The six-wicket win was highlighted by Dan Worrell’s four wickets in the first innings, while Glenn Maxwell blasted 43* to seal the victory with six balls to spare.

If losing a home semi-final after finishing the regular season on top of the table wasn’t bad enough, Hurricanes fan favourite George Bailey appeared to sustain a serious shoulder injury in the latter stages of the match.

While fielding a ball on the boundary at Blundstone Arena, the 36-year-old fell awkwardly and had to be assisted off the ground.

The Stars now await their opponent in Sunday’s final, with crosstown rival Melbourne Renegades or Sydney Sixers facing off at Marvel Stadium on Friday night.

If the Renegades win, the BBL final will be a Melbourne derby at Marvel Stadium, while if the Sixers are successful, they’ll host the showpiece event against the Stars on Sunday afternoon.

