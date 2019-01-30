WATCH: Emotional tribute in France for missing footballer
The former club of missing footballer Emiliano Sala has paid an emotional tribute to him during a French league match on Thursday morning.
The 28-year-old signed for Leicester City this month but while making the journey on a light plane to England, his light aircraft vanished. It still hasn’t been recovered.
A minute of silence has been held across all EPL games this week but his former French club FC Nantes in Ligue 1 – where he played 120 games – continued the tributes as they halted their league match against Saint-Etienne in the ninth minute as the crowd and players applauded.
The 9th minute halted for Emiliano Sala. pic.twitter.com/Bmkgusm3ca
— Get French Football News (@GFFN) January 30, 2019