WATCH: Emotional tribute in France for missing footballer

The former club of missing footballer Emiliano Sala has paid an emotional tribute to him during a French league match on Thursday morning.

The 28-year-old signed for Leicester City this month but while making the journey on a light plane to England, his light aircraft vanished. It still hasn’t been recovered.

A minute of silence has been held across all EPL games this week but his former French club FC Nantes in Ligue 1 – where he played 120 games – continued the tributes as they halted their league match against Saint-Etienne in the ninth minute as the crowd and players applauded.

