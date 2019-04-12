WATCH | Folau ‘needs to be sacked, there’s no two ways about it’ says former Wallabies teammate Drew Mitchell

Wallaby and Waratahs star Drew Mitchell says Rugby Australia has been left with no choice other than to sack Israel Folau.

The pair are former teammates, having played alongside each other at both state and national levels but Mitchell has thrown his support behind the decision to terminate the controversial fullback’s contract.

“I think he needs to be sacked, there’s no two ways about it.” Mitchell tells Macquarie Sports Radio.

“He’s going out and saying things that we as a game don’t stand for.

“When you get the honour and the privilege to go out there and wear that gold jersey, you represent not only yourself, your family, or people who have played for the Wallabies before, but also for everyone that identifies as Australian,

“The comments and the post that Israel Folau has made, not just in the last 24 hours but also last year when he was in the press for the same things, he doesn’t represent me, and for that reason, I think he’s left Rugby Australia with only one choice and that’s to sack him.”

The 71 test veteran applauds the swift action taken by Rugby Australia and New South Wales Rugby, who have been criticised in the past for lacking conviction when confronted with similar matters.

“I think the leadership shown by Raelene Castle and Andrew Hore to make such a decisive action… it was strong. It really backed up the beliefs and values of our game of rugby.” he said.

Click PLAY to hear more from Drew Mitchell