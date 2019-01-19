Macquarie Sports Radio
WATCH: Haidee Birkett becomes Aussie cricket’s latest sensation!

39 mins ago
If you hadn’t heard of Haidee Birkett before today, you have now.

Haidee burst into WBBL folklore on Saturday, claiming a superb catch on the boundary to send Brisbane into the Final.

Haidee Birkett will speak to Rohan Connolly around 6:30pm.

Sydney Thunder’s Nicola Carey had needed a six off the final ball to win (four would tie the match), and nearly pulled off the miracle.

But as the ball sailed to deep square leg, Birkett sprinted along the rope and plucked a ripper.

The Heat will play either the Sixers or the Renegades in the Final on Saturday 26 January.

Photo: Channel 7

