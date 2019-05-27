WATCH | ‘I knew there was no stage-five’: Mark Allen joins Mike Sheahan on Open Mike

Macquarie Sports Radio Drive co-host Mark Allen is in the grips of the biggest battle in his life, bravely fighting stage-four bowel cancer.

Allen recently underwent a third round of major surgery which successfully removed 70 per cent of his bowel in addition to previously having 18 per cent of his lung removed.

With his recovery on track, Mark and his wife Trish sat down with Mike Sheahan, host of Open Mike on FOX FOOTY, where they discussed the life-changing moment experienced after awakening from a colonoscopy.

“I woke up, and I could see it in [the doctor’s] face and he didn’t want to tell me, and he said ‘we found one mate and it looks likely to me,’ Allen tells Mike Sheahan.

“And that was it.”

Click PLAY to hear Mark Allen reveal the moment he learned of his bowel cancer:

Few things can rock your world quite like a stage-four cancer diagnosis and Allen’s mind went to the worst as he drove home from the doctors: what song will play at my funeral?

“That’s real selfish behaviour, thinking about that sort of stuff,

“Becuase then, not long after, you start thinking, what’s Trish going to do? What are the kids going to do?

Click PLAY to hear how Mark and his wife Trish processed the news: