WATCH: Liverpool stumble in bid for EPL title

Liverpool’s Premier League title bid is out of their hands after drawing a blank against Everton at Goodison Park on Monday morning (AEDT).

As heard on Macquarie Sports Radio, the 200th league Merseyside Derby ended in a scoreless draw as Manchester City regained top spot with a 1-0 win over Bournemouth over the weekend.

Click PLAY to hear more from Max Rushden

Talksport’s Max Rushden told Macquarie Sports Radio Breakfast Liverpool felt the pressure of the title race during the derby stalemate.

“Everton are absolutely useless this season but this game meant a lot to them,” he said.

“Everton fans can’t have Liverpool win the league – to be fair to them they played really well.

“The issue for Liverpool is they haevn’t won the league since 1990, there’s so much pressure on them.”

Click PLAY below to watch how it ended