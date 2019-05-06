Macquarie Sports Radio
WATCH | Manchester City on cusp of EPL title after thrilling win

2 hours ago
Levy & Riddell

Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany’s long-range strike has sealed a 1-0 win against Leicester in their penultimate match of the season.

With the game still deadlocked heading into the final 20 minutes, Kompany unleashed a thundering strike from outside the box that left Leicester goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel no chance.

It was Kompany’s 20th goal for City and his first goal of the season as well as his first scored from outside the penalty area playing for the club.

Manchester City head into the final round of EPL action still one point ahead of Liverpool.

Click PLAY to hear how we brought you the decisive goal live on Macquarie Sports Radio

Click PLAY to watch the stunning strike

