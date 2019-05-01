Macquarie Sports Radio
WATCH | Messi magic stuns Liverpool in Barcelona

12 mins ago
Macquarie Sports Radio News

Messi’s stunning 600th goal for Barcelona has capped off a comprehensive 3-0 victory against Liverpool in UEFA Champions League semi-final action.

Former Liverpool striker Luis Suarez opened the scoring in the 26th minute but it was Messi’s second-half double which stole the headlines in front of over 90,000 at Camp Nou.

While the Argentinian star doubled his side’s lead in the 75th minute with a tap in, it was his 82nd minute free kick which stunned the football world.

Liverpool now face the daunting task of overhauling a three goal deficit in the second leg at Anfield next week.

Click PLAY to watch the breathtaking free kick below

Sports
