Watch: Nick Kyrgios kicked out of Italian Open after stunning outburst

Nick Kyrgios faces the prospect for being banned from the ATP tour after being defaulted from the Italian Open overnight.

Just hours after his revealing interview with tennis writer Ben Rothenberg on the ‘No Challenges Remaining’ podcast, the 24-year-old Aussie firebrand made headlines on the court against Norweigan qualifier Casper Ruud.

With the match tied at one set all, Kyrgios smashed his racquet before kicking a water bottle and then throwing a chair across the court.

Ruud was leading 6-3 6-7(5) 2-1 when Kyrgios was pulled from the match.

“Emotions got the better of me and I just wanted to say that the atmosphere was crazy out there today,” Kyrgios said on Instagram post-match.

“Super unfortunate that it had to end in a default.”

Kyrgios was fined $33,635 in prizemoney in addition to 45 ATP points, while it remains to be seen how the outburst affects his French Open appearance.

