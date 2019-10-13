WATCH | NRL star caught on camera in Bali street fight

The NRL is investigating footage which appears to show a Melbourne Storm player involved in a violent street brawl in Bali.

Star forward Nelson Asofa-Solomona can reportedly be seen throwing punches outside La Favela nightclub in Seminyak.

Witnesses say the 23-year-old New Zealand Test prop was defending a teammate after they were set upon in an unprovoked attack.

Nine News has spoken with the nightclub’s owner, who is staunchly defending the 200cm, 115kg NRL star.

The teammate, identified by Nine’s Danny Weidler as winger Suliasi Vunivalu, reportedly suffered a cut under his eye after being the victim of an unprovoked ‘coward punch’.

The NRL Integrity Unit is investigating the incident, along with the Melbourne Storm who released a statement late on Sunday night.

“Melbourne Storm has reported an incident involving a member of our NRL squad currently on holidays in Bali to the NRL’s Integrity Unit. Storm has launched a full investigation into what has occurred. Storm takes these type of incidents very seriously and will not be making any further public comment at this time.”

It’s the second off-season incident involving a Storm player after rookie player Harry Grant was found unconscious on a Melbourne Street.

The 21-year-old was taken to hospital by ambulance after a Richmond resident found him on AFL Grand Final weekend.