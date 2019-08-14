Macquarie Sports Radio
WATCH | Peter Beattie’s latest stuff up at the NRL Hall of Fame ceremony

3 hours ago
Piggy, Levy & Jimmy
Peter Beattie, the head of Rugby League in Australia, has had yet another major stuff up.

The NRL hosted its prestigious Hall of Fame ceremony in Sydney last night, inducting four players and, for the first time ever, three contributors.

Among those was the game’s founding administrator, the man the NRL’s minor premiership shield is named after, JJ Giltinan.

ARL Commission Chairman Peter Beattie stuffed up his name not once, not twice, but THREE times as he announcing his induction into the Hall of Fame.

Mr Beattie’s has form in this area and his latest stuff up couldn’t have happened in a worse place.

The who’s who of Rugby League were in the room, including a host of leading journalists, like The Daily Telegraph’s Dean ‘Bulldog’ Ditchie.

In March 2018, immediately after being appointed to the highest position in Rugby League, Peter Beattie was caught out on live television.

Given a multiple-choice question, asking whether the team from Cronulla is the Hawks, Sea Gulls or the Sharks he said “I wouldn’t have a bloody clue”.

And he’s also been caught on live TV confusing a Barcelona soccer jersey for a Newcastle Knights jersey.

