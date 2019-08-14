WATCH | Peter Beattie’s latest stuff up at the NRL Hall of Fame ceremony

Peter Beattie, the head of Rugby League in Australia, has had yet another major stuff up.

The NRL hosted its prestigious Hall of Fame ceremony in Sydney last night, inducting four players and, for the first time ever, three contributors.

Among those was the game’s founding administrator, the man the NRL’s minor premiership shield is named after, JJ Giltinan.

ARL Commission Chairman Peter Beattie stuffed up his name not once, not twice, but THREE times as he announcing his induction into the Hall of Fame.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Mr Beattie’s has form in this area and his latest stuff up couldn’t have happened in a worse place.

The who’s who of Rugby League were in the room, including a host of leading journalists, like The Daily Telegraph’s Dean ‘Bulldog’ Ditchie.

Can someone tell Peter Beattie the surname is Giltinan ….🙄 — Dean Ritchie (@BulldogRitchie) August 14, 2019

In March 2018, immediately after being appointed to the highest position in Rugby League, Peter Beattie was caught out on live television.

Given a multiple-choice question, asking whether the team from Cronulla is the Hawks, Sea Gulls or the Sharks he said “I wouldn’t have a bloody clue”.

Here’s new ARL chairman Peter Beattie failing to name 2016 Premiers, the Cronulla Sharks https://t.co/N9mKuPu1pJ pic.twitter.com/XL3o7BQKtC — Telegraph Sport (@telegraph_sport) March 13, 2018

And he’s also been caught on live TV confusing a Barcelona soccer jersey for a Newcastle Knights jersey.