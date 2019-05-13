Macquarie Sports Radio
WATCH: Raptors defeats 76ers with stunning Kawhi Leonard buzzer-beater

1 min ago
Kawhi Leonard has won game seven of the Eastern Conference semi-finals for Toronto Raptors in one of the most thrilling ways imaginable.

With scores tied, Leonard unleashed a last-gasp shot which bounced on the rim several times before dropping in, sending the Scotiabank Arena crowd into a frenzy.

Leonard finished the night with 41 points, eight rebounds and three assists.

The Raptors will now face the Milwaukee Bucks in the Eastern Conference finals, beginning on May 15.

Click BELOW to watch the final play

