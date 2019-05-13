WATCH: Raptors defeats 76ers with stunning Kawhi Leonard buzzer-beater

Kawhi Leonard has won game seven of the Eastern Conference semi-finals for Toronto Raptors in one of the most thrilling ways imaginable.

With scores tied, Leonard unleashed a last-gasp shot which bounced on the rim several times before dropping in, sending the Scotiabank Arena crowd into a frenzy.

Leonard finished the night with 41 points, eight rebounds and three assists.

The Raptors will now face the Milwaukee Bucks in the Eastern Conference finals, beginning on May 15.

