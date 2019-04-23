WATCH | Shane Long scores fastest-ever Premier League goal

History was made in the English Premier League this morning.

Southampton striker Shane Long scored the fastest goal in Premier League history, netting against Watford after just 7.69 seconds after making the most of an early error from the home side.

It breaks Ledley King’s record, who scored after 9.82 score for Tottenham against Bradford back in 2000.

The game ended in a 1-1 draw, with Watford scoring an equaliser in the 90th minute.

Click PLAY below to watch the historic moment