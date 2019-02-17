WATCH | Stars collapse in BBL final, lose seven wickets in five overs
Melbourne Stars have lost seven wickets in five overs, handing Melbourne Renegades their maiden Big Bash League title.
In front of over 40,000 fans at Marvel Stadium, the Stars appeared to be cruising at 0-93 but that all changed the moment Cam Boyce bowled Marcus Stoinis for 39.
The men in green then proceeded to lose Handscomb (0), Dunk (57), Maxwell (1) and Maddinson (6) in the next four overs.
Seb Gotch (2) and Dwayne Bravo (3) were also dismissed in the stunning collapse, with the implosion sealing the title for the Renegades in the all-Melbourne showpiece.
Is this the greatest choke in Australian sporting history? 👀
0/93 ➡️ 7/112 in 30 utterly chaotic deliveries.
The Melbourne Stars throw away the Big Bash title.#BBL08 #BBL #FoxCricket pic.twitter.com/6k9JuzW2Al
— Fox Cricket (@FoxCricket) February 17, 2019