WATCH: The ridiculous Cricket World Cup record England broke overnight

2 mins ago
Macquarie Sports Radio News

England captain Eoin Morgan smashed a World Cup-record 17 sixes in his side’s 150-run win over Afghanistan.

Morgan proved destructive for the hosts in Manchester overnight, making 148 from just 71 balls.

The partisan crowd could hardly believe what they were watching as England posted 6-397, their highest-ever score at a Cricket World Cup.

The result sees England overtake Australia on net run rate to sit top of the table at the halfway mark of the tournament.

Click PLAY to watch full highlights

 

Macquarie Sports Radio News
