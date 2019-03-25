WATCH | The “shocking” IPL incident splitting the cricketing world

Indian spinner Ravi Ashwin is under fire after he ‘Mankaded’ England star Jos Buttler overnight.

Buttler had been on fire for the Rajasthan Royals in the IPL, smashing 69 off just 43 balls.

But as Ashwin appeared to be coming in to bowl, he stopped and removed the bails with Buttler well short of the crease.

Talksport’s James Savundra called it a “shocking” incident.

“Cricket is judged by the spirit of the game and sometimes the spirit and integrity of the game is the most important thing,” he told Macquarie Sports Radio.

“I think we’ll be talking about what Ravi Ashwin did to Jos Buttler for a few days.”

The Mankad is the game’s most contentious mode of dismissal and the cricketing world is divided over whether it’s in the spirit of the game. The manoeuvre is, however, a legal mode of dismissal.

The Laws of the Game are governed by the Marlybone Cricket Club who tweaked the defininition of a ‘mankad’ dismissal in 2017, changing the wording of the Mankad rule from “Bowler attempting to run out non-striker before delivery” to “Non-striker leaving their ground early” in a bid to put the “onus on the non-striker to remain in their ground”.

“It is often the bowler who is criticised for attempting such a run out but it is the batsman who is attempting to gain an advantage,” the MCC explained in a summary of the rule changes.

“The message to the non-striker is very clear – if you do not want to risk being run out, stay within your ground until the bowler has released the ball.”

Very very poor wasn’t it — Chris Lynn (@lynny50) March 25, 2019

So disappointed in @ashwinravi99 as a Captain & as a person. All captains sign the #IPL wall & agree to play in the spirit of the game. RA had no intention of delivering the ball – so it should have been called a dead ball. Over to u BCCI – this a not a good look for the #IPL — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) March 25, 2019

Nothing in the laws though about warning. Just as there is nothing in the laws about a wicket keeper warning a batsman for being out of the crease and not stumping him https://t.co/OqYypMiRIQ — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) March 25, 2019