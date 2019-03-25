Macquarie Sports Radio
  • WATCH | The “shocking” IPL incident..

WATCH | The “shocking” IPL incident splitting the cricketing world

5 hours ago
Indian spinner Ravi Ashwin is under fire after he ‘Mankaded’ England star Jos Buttler overnight.

Buttler had been on fire for the Rajasthan Royals in the IPL, smashing 69 off just 43 balls.

But as Ashwin appeared to be coming in to bowl, he stopped and removed the bails with Buttler well short of the crease.

 

Talksport’s James Savundra called it a “shocking” incident.

“Cricket is judged by the spirit of the game and sometimes the spirit and integrity of the game is the most important thing,” he told Macquarie Sports Radio.

“I think we’ll be talking about what Ravi Ashwin did to Jos Buttler for a few days.”

Click PLAY to hear more on Macquarie Sports Radio Breakfast

The Mankad is the game’s most contentious mode of dismissal and the cricketing world is divided over whether it’s in the spirit of the game. The manoeuvre is, however, a legal mode of dismissal.

The Laws of the Game are governed by the Marlybone Cricket Club who tweaked the defininition of a ‘mankad’ dismissal in 2017, changing the wording of the Mankad rule from “Bowler attempting to run out non-striker before delivery” to “Non-striker leaving their ground early” in a bid to put the “onus on the non-striker to remain in their ground”.

“It is often the bowler who is criticised for attempting such a run out but it is the batsman who is attempting to gain an advantage,” the MCC explained in a summary of the rule changes.

“The message to the non-striker is very clear – if you do not want to risk being run out, stay within your ground until the bowler has released the ball.”

 

