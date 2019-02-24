WATCH | This sublime bunker shot is vintage Tiger

We’re calling it – this is the shot of the year.

And it’s vintage shot artistry from Tiger Woods, who turned back the clock with this stunning fairway bunker shot on the 9th at the 2019 WGC-Mexico Championship.

Woods’ errant tee shot ended up in the right side bunker on the 367-yard par-4 9th.

He was only 145 yards shy of the green but his angle to the whole was blocked by a tree.

He pondered, he picked a club and practiced his swing before changing his mind and his club, instead rehearsing a brave left to right cut shot.

This shot has to be seen to be believed. Watch below: