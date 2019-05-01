‘We can’t just change the goal posts’: Levy’s frustration with Semenya ruling

Mark Levy says a much-publicised case against South African runner Caster Semenya doesn’t make sense.

The court of arbitration for Sport ruling means that Semenya will have to take testosterone-reducing medication in order to compete at international events of 400m and over.

She hasn’t been beaten in the 800m for four years.

Levy told Macquarie Sports Radio he was baffled by the ruling, expressing sympathy for Semenya as she contemplates an appeal.

“Where I have a problem with this story is Caster Semenya was born a women,” he said.

“She cannot help that she has elevated levels of testosterone, she isn’t taking anything or cheating. She’s competing as a women in those races and winning.

“We can’t just change the goal posts because she’s been so dominant for so long.

“This story stinks and it opens up a big can of worms.”

