‘We don’t have time to worry about anything else’: Nick Phipps denies Wallabies rift

The messy Israel Folau saga – ongoing still – has threatened to derail the struggling Wallabies in the lead up to the Rugby World Cup.

Folau’s sacking means the Wallabies will head to Japan without one of the world’s best players, but the decision to terminate his contract was also rumoured to have caused a bitter split within the playing group between those who supported his comments and those who did not.

Asked whether there was disunity within the team, Wallabies halfback Nick Phipps dismissed the suggestion.

“No, there’s not,” Phipps tells Halftime host James Willis.

“We had a chat about that, and people here are so intent about doing well in a world cup year.

“Obviously there has been a lot of distractions and none more so than down in New South Wales.

“To be honest, the players, we all feel for Israel and the way it’s turned out.

“For us, we just want to do well in a World Cup and make Australia proud back home, that’s our goal, we don’t have time to worry about anything else besides the team doing well and us getting our own performances together.”

