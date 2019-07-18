‘We don’t need more people making decisions’: Jimmy cancels Hocking’s suggestion for boundary umpires to call free kicks

The AFL have announced that the new million dollar bunker system will be up and running in time for finals, but what slipped between the cracks was Hocking’s suggestion for boundary umpires to have a say in free kicks.

Ex-AFL star Jimmy Bartel told Macquarie Sports Radio’s breakfast program “we don’t need more people making decisions”.

“Don’t add another layer to it by giving boundary umpires a chance to pay free kicks,” said Jimmy.

Bartel also wasn’t thrilled with Steve Hocking’s rushed bunker system.

“Oh really clever, let’s rush it through and do it half baked,” said Jimmy.

“There is no need to go dump a million bucks on new TV screens.

“There’s nothing wrong with the technology, it’s the bozos who are pressing the buttons and making the decisions.

“The footage is fine, six-year-olds were even turning around at the MCG screaming touched.”

Click PLAY to hear the full conversation