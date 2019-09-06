We haven’t seen this since Bradman

We’ve run out of superlatives when it comes to Steve Smith after his 211 in the fourth Ashes Test.

Former Australian Test cricketer Dave Gilbert told David Morrow and Mat Thompson on Macquarie Sports Radio that we haven’t seen this sort of batting prowess since the days of The Don.

“The stats say it all, don’t they?”, Gilbert said.

“He’s averaging just on 65 now in Test cricket which is just rarefied air.

“We haven’t seen this sort of scoring and these sorts of records being established since the days of Bradman.”

Gilbert was also in amazement at the ability of Smith to cash in after being given a reprieve.

Smith had been caught in the slips off Jack Leach, only to be recalled to the crease after replays revealed the spinner had overstepped and it was a no-ball.

“To have the powers of concentration to immediately forget that and score another hundred runs it’s just extraordinary,” the former paceman said.

Smith now has 589 runs in just four innings. That gives him a ridiculous series average of 147.25.

No one – not even Bradman – has an Ashes average higher than that when scoring more than 500 runs in a series.

If he continued at that average, he would top 1000 runs for the series. A feat never achieved before, and one that would be completely insane considering he missed 3 of the possible 10 innings due to concussion.

While that is admittedly very unlikely to happen, with Smith’s current vein of form you can’t rule anything out.

As Gilbert said: “He clearly just loves putting England through all sorts of agony.”

We can all go into bat for that sentiment.

Click PLAY below to listen to Dave Gilbert’s thoughts