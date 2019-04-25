‘We need to be better’: Riddell’s gripe with the NRL

Mark Riddell is sick of NRL games not starting on time.

It comes after there was delayed kickoff to the ANZAC Day blockbuster at the SCG on Thursday.

Riddell said while it’s a minor issue, it’s something he urged the NRL to look at.

“I know it sounds like a little thing,” he told Macquarie Sports Radio.

“It happens all the time and we need to be better – if a game is scheduled to kick off at a specific time, that’s when (it’s got) to kick off.

Mark Levy said it was in stark contrast to major soccer friendlies, which FIFA ensure start as scheduled to cater for an international audience.

“The NRL is determined to take the game to the world but we can’t kick a game off at the time it’s supposed to,” he said.

