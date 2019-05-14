‘We were jumping for joy’: Father of Matildas teen sensation reveals heartwarming moment

The father of 16-year-old Matildas star Mary Fowler can’t contain his excitement as his daughter prepares for her first World Cup.

Despite still being in school, Fowler was selected in the Matildas’ Women’s World Cup squad for the upcoming showpiece event in France, beginning on June 7.

Her father Kevin told Macquarie Sports Radio it was a “very exciting” day for the family.

“On Sunday we got an email and that was our exciting day,” he said.

“We were jumping up for joy and that was our moment.

“That was a very exciting time and one we will remember for a very long time.

“Naturally we’d all like to be there but it’s not an easy exercise (to get to France).

“If we get there, we get there and will try our best.”

