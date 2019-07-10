‘We won’t fall into that trap’: Trent Barrett wary of Blues overconfidence

NSW Blues coaching advisor Trent Barrett is cautious not to overconfidently enter tonight’s State of Origin decider, refusing to count his chickens before they hatch.

While the Blues are favourites to win Game III and secure back-to-back series wins for the first time since 2005, Barrett wary of history repeating.

“There are no more second chances after tonight and ideally New South Wales have had a better preparation than Queensland,” Barrett tells David Morrow and Mathew Thompson on Macquarie Sports Radio.

“I have to keep reminding ourselves that we’ve been in the position before, we’ve been expected to win and Queensland have come out and given us a bit of a backhander and taken the series off us, so we certainly won’t fall into that trap.

“Freddy’s done a terrific job with the team, and his staff have done a terrific job, it’s going to be a great game.”

The Trbojevic brothers were critical to New South Wales’ Game II success. Jake’s extraordinary work rate, and Tom’s prolific scoring ability. Having coached the brothers at Manly, Barrett knows them and their obvious Origin credentials better than most.

“With those good players, you can tell from a pretty young age whether they’re going to be able to handle it or not, blokes like Tom and Jake, and looking at the other team, Ponga… it doesn’t matter what level the game goes to, they can tend to just go with it, all our best players have been like that and these two are no different.

“They’ve really come on in the last three years, Tom only made his debut three years ago, and to be able to come into a rep team and play in multiple positions and still be one of the best on the field really says a lot about Tommy.

“And Jake certainly does a lot, he’s probably underrated with what he does for New South Wales with our attack, he controls that middle third of the field and organisers our middles and helps our halves out, he takes a lot of pressure off them,” he said.

Click PLAY to hear more from Trent Barrett: