Webster slams ‘grubs’ sharing explicit videos ahead of Origin

Sydney Morning Herald writer Andrew Webster doesn’t expect the emergence of an explicit video to affect New South Wales’ Origin preparation.

The video allegedly depicting a Blues player was leaked as the team were making their way to Brisbane, although coach Brad Fittler has denied any of his players are featured.

The NRL is reportedly aware of the video and are waiting to interview the player.

Webster urged the NRL to do everything in their power to find the individual who published the video online.

“Whoever leaked them is trying to do the most damage possible,” he told Macquarie Sports Radio.

‘You’d like to thing they can source who is actually sending this stuff around but it’s hard to do.

“The NRL won’t look at it after the Origin game and New South Wales don’t appear to be rattled by it but again, what type of grub does this.

“What kind of special human being does that.”

Click PLAY to hear more on Macquarie Sports Radio