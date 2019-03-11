‘We’d all prefer it didn’t happen’ NRL Head of Football on SCG turf debacle

NRL Head of Football Graham Annesley has told Macquarie Sports Radio he preferred the damage did not happen to the Sydney Cricket Ground turf but is understanding of the problem.

The surface was ripped up during the Super Rugby match between the NSW Waratahs and the QLD Reds on Saturday night.

Annesley said, “These things do happen at major stadia right around the world and the Trust have just as much interest as us in not having controversial surfaces in play and they’re working very hard to ensure it’s going to be in good shape for the remainder of the season.”

The NRL along with the SCG Trust, the Sydney Roosters and Rabbitohs staff conducted an inspection of the SCG field on Sunday afternoon.

“There’s a large portion of it that created the problem on Saturday night that is actually off the rugby league field, because they were running east-west as opposed to north-south that we’ll be running,

“But there are other parts of the NRL field that we identified as needing repair and they’re hard at that today, so there’s 3,000 square metres of turf being relaid and they will be ready by the middle of the week,” he said.

“This turf that they use is called Ready to Play which means that it’s in very large rolls that don’t move once they’re put down so it’s very stable under foot immediately.

“It’ll look patchy obviously because there will be new grass mixed in with the current grass, but the look is not as important for us as the player safety issues.”

