WEDNESDAY 7PM | Australia vs Pakistan – ICC Cricket World Cup

Australia’s perfect start to the Cricket World Cup came to a crashing halt on Sunday night with a 36 run loss to India at The Oval.

The defending champions now head to Taunton for a clash with Pakistan, who knocked off the host nation in their second World Cup outing before earning a point without a ball being bowled when their third match against Sri Lanka was abandoned due to rain.

Australia swept Pakistan five-zip in a warm-up series in the UAE earlier this year and will enter the match as clear favourites.

However, Australia’s potent pace attack was exposed by India – who admittedly boasts one of the world’s most formidable batting lineups – and selection change rumours are swirling.

Nathan Coulter-Nile has taken just one wicket for the series and could be rested, with Jason Behrendorf, Kane Richardson and off-spinner Nathan Lyon all up for consideration.

At the other end of the team list sits David Warner, whose typical run blasting style has been replaced with a more subdued and level headed approach to scoring.

Warner’s 56 from 84 balls was the slowest half-century in his career, a world away from the both-barrels assaults which made him one of the most feared opening batsmen to ever pad up.

Nobody is suggesting his spot in the side is at risk, however, an all-out opening assault from Warner and Aaron Finch is a game-changer.

Pakistan will be hoping for another outstanding bowling performance from Shadab Khan, Mohammad Amir and Wahab Riaz, who were critical in their win over England.

JOIN THE BEST COMMENTARY TEAM IN THE BUSINESS THANKS TO BOOKING.COM

Hear every ball of Australia’s clash with India LIVE and FREE on Macquarie Sports Radio from 7:00 pm Sunday, June 9.

Experience the action from Taunton with former Australian coach Darren ‘Boof’ Lehmann, former Test quick Geoff ‘Henry’ Lawson, New South Wales paceman Trent Copeland, plus Macquarie Sports Radio commentators Julian King and Christian Jantzen.

HOW TO LISTEN

Want to tune in on the radio?

Sydney: 954AM

Melbourne: 1278AM

Brisbane: 882AM

Perth + Australia-wide: DAB+ Digital Radio (search for Macquarie Sports Radio)

LISTEN ONLINE

Stream the ICC World Cup live HERE

DOWNLOAD THE APP

iPhone

Android