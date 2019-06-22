Macquarie Sports Radio
Weekend Mornings with Billy and Mieke – 22/06/19

7 hours ago
Mieke Buchan and Billy McGee

Join Billy and Mieke, on Weekend Mornings from 7am!

  • Basketball writer for the Daily Telegraph Matty Logue chatted the NBA Draft and upcoming offseason
  • Optus Sport expert and former Matilda Amy Chapman previewed the Matildas upcoming match against Norway
  • Former Australian fast-bowler Mike Whitney on all the happenings at the ICC Cricket World Cup
  • Neil Breen from Channel 9 previewed Sundays State of Origin Game II in Perth
  • Former Brownlow Medalist Brad Hardie on Round 14 of the AFL

