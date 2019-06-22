Advertisement
Weekend Mornings with Billy and Mieke – 22/06/19
Join Billy and Mieke, on Weekend Mornings from 7am!
- Basketball writer for the Daily Telegraph Matty Logue chatted the NBA Draft and upcoming offseason
- Optus Sport expert and former Matilda Amy Chapman previewed the Matildas upcoming match against Norway
- Former Australian fast-bowler Mike Whitney on all the happenings at the ICC Cricket World Cup
- Neil Breen from Channel 9 previewed Sundays State of Origin Game II in Perth
- Former Brownlow Medalist Brad Hardie on Round 14 of the AFL
Click PLAY to join the conversation.