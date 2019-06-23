Advertisement
Weekend Mornings with Billy and Mieke – 23/06/19
Join Billy and Mieke, on Weekend Mornings from 7am!
- Wallaby Legend Phil Waugh to chat us through the Brumbies making it to the Super Rugby Semi-Finals after a great win against the Sharks
- Former Diamond Bianca Chatfield joins to talk us through the weeks round of Super Netball
- Former Maroon Scotty Sattler helps us get revved up for State of Origin Game 2
- Former Matilda Amy Chapman to wrap up the Matildas loss to Norway in the Women’s World Cup
- 3AW Footy commentator Rohan Connoly shares the AFL round news with us
- Darren ‘Chuck’ Berry takes us through the latest in the ICC Cricket World Cup
- Craig Gabriel joins live from the UK on the eve of Ash Barty possibly becoming World Number 1
- Mr Motorsport himself Jon Thomson shares the latest in the Formula 1 as the French GP heats up
- Blake Ferguson is a man on a mission for the Blues, he tells us his thoughts ahead of game 2 in Perth.
- Former tour player Larry Canning gives a shout out to some incredible Aussies doing amazing things in the PGA and LPGA.
