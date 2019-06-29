Advertisement
Weekend Mornings with Billy and Mieke – 29/06/19
Join Billy and Mieke, on Weekend Mornings from 7am!
- Amy Chapman, former Matilda and Optus Sport expert, on the FIFA Women’s World Cup
- Former Australian paceman Nathan Bracken previewed Australia’s upcoming clash with New Zealand at the ICC Cricket World Cup
- Former Wallaby Stephen Hoiles previewed the Super Rugby semi finals
- Former Penrith Panthers star Scott Satler previewed the rest of Round 15 in the NRL
- 3AW Footy commentator Shane McIness previewed what’s left in Round 14 of the AFL