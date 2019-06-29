Macquarie Sports Radio
Weekend Mornings with Billy and Mieke – 29/06/19

6 hours ago
Mieke Buchan and Billy McGee

Join Billy and Mieke, on Weekend Mornings from 7am! 

  • Amy Chapman, former Matilda and Optus Sport expert, on the FIFA Women’s World Cup 
  • Former Australian paceman Nathan Bracken previewed Australia’s upcoming clash with New Zealand at the ICC Cricket World Cup 
  • Former Wallaby Stephen Hoiles previewed the Super Rugby semi finals
  • Former Penrith Panthers star Scott Satler previewed the rest of Round 15 in the NRL 
  • 3AW Footy commentator Shane McIness previewed what’s left in Round 14 of the AFL

Sports
