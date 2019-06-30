Advertisement
Weekend Mornings with Billy and Mieke – 30/06/19
Join Billy and Mieke, on Weekend Mornings from 7am!
- Multi-media megastar Craig Gabriel previewed all the upcoming action at Wimbledon
- Mr. Motorsport Jon Thomson on the Austrian GP
- Former Diamond Bianca Chatfield previewed the upcoming netball World Cup
- Former West Tiger Joel Caine chatted Round 15 in the NRL
- 3AW Footy Commentator Matty Granland on Round 15 of the AFL
- Associate Professor at Monash University and Head of Gambling and Social Determinants Dr. Charles Livingstone on the mentality behind gambling in sport
- Former Matilda and current Optus Sport Expert Amy Duggan previewed the semifinals of the Women’s FIFA World Cup
- Former MotoGP Rider Chris Vermeulen on the Assen TT
- Daily Telegraphs basketball writer Matt Logue chatted all about his new book ‘Hoop Dreams Down Under’, and the NBA and NBL offseasons
- Former ODI captain Kim Hughes on Australia’s triumphant victory over New Zealand in the ICC Cricket World Cup
Press PLAY to join the conversation: