Macquarie Sports Radio
Advertisement
  • SYDNEY 954AM
  • MELBOURNE 1278AM
  • BRISBANE 882AM
  • PERTH DAB+
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

13 12 83
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Weekend Mornings with Billy and Mieke – 30/06/19

10 hours ago
Mieke Buchan and Billy McGee

Join Billy and Mieke, on Weekend Mornings from 7am! 

  • Multi-media megastar Craig Gabriel previewed all the upcoming action at Wimbledon 
  • Mr. Motorsport Jon Thomson on the Austrian GP
  • Former Diamond Bianca Chatfield previewed the upcoming netball World Cup 
  • Former West Tiger Joel Caine chatted Round 15 in the NRL 
  • 3AW Footy Commentator Matty Granland on Round 15 of the AFL
  • Associate Professor at Monash University and Head of Gambling and Social Determinants Dr. Charles Livingstone on the mentality behind gambling in sport
  • Former Matilda and current Optus Sport Expert Amy Duggan previewed the semifinals of the Women’s FIFA World Cup 
  • Former MotoGP Rider Chris Vermeulen on the Assen TT
  • Daily Telegraphs basketball writer Matt Logue chatted all about his new book ‘Hoop Dreams Down Under’, and the NBA and NBL offseasons 
  • Former ODI captain Kim Hughes on Australia’s triumphant victory over New Zealand in the ICC Cricket World Cup

Press PLAY to join the conversation: 

Mieke Buchan and Billy McGee
Sports
Advertisement
Advertisement
13 12 83