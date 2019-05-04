Weekend Mornings with Clinton and Sam – 04/05/19

Join Clinton and Sam (filling in for Mieke and Billy) on Weekend Mornings!

On today’s show:

Fox Sports Commentator Andy Harper on all things in the A-League

Shane McInnes from 3AW Football wrapping up all the action from Friday night footy and previewing the rest of Round 7

Cronulla Sharks half-back Chad Townsend on his sides surprise victory over the Melbourne Storm last night

Former Wallaby Al Baxter previewed Round 12 of the Super Rugby and reviewed Friday’s night action

Sports Australia CEO Kate Palmer joined the guys to chat about all the exciting sports that Austalians are participating

Matty Logue from the Daily Telegraph gave us an update on the NBA Playoffs and all the exciting news in Australian basketball

CEO of the Australian Grand Prix Corporation Andrew Westacott with the latest from Phillip Island and previewed the Moto GP in Jerez this weekend

Executive Director of the PGA Tour Matt Kamienski chatted all about Tiger Woods’ decision to play in the President Cup in December

Former Cronulla Sharks star Ben Ross opened up about the mental toll his many injuries have taken on him