Weekend Mornings with Clinton and Sam – 04/05/19

3 hours ago
Clinton Maynard & Sam Stove

Join Clinton and Sam (filling in for Mieke and Billy) on Weekend Mornings!

On today’s show:

  • Fox Sports Commentator Andy Harper on all things in the A-League
  • Shane McInnes from 3AW Football wrapping up all the action from Friday night footy and previewing the rest of Round 7
  • Cronulla Sharks half-back Chad Townsend on his sides surprise victory over the Melbourne Storm last night
  • Former Wallaby Al Baxter previewed Round 12 of the Super Rugby and reviewed Friday’s night action
  • Sports Australia CEO Kate Palmer joined the guys to chat about all the exciting sports that Austalians are participating
  • Matty Logue from the Daily Telegraph gave us an update on the NBA Playoffs and all the exciting news in Australian basketball
  • CEO of the Australian Grand Prix Corporation Andrew Westacott with the latest from Phillip Island and previewed the Moto GP in Jerez this weekend
  • Executive Director of the PGA Tour Matt Kamienski chatted all about Tiger Woods’ decision to play in the President Cup in December
  • Former Cronulla Sharks star Ben Ross opened up about the mental toll his many injuries have taken on him
  • Will Davidson from Milwaukee Racing spoke about the Perth Supercars which he is competing in this weekend

LISTEN BELOW

Clinton Maynard & Sam Stove
News
