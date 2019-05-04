Advertisement
Weekend Mornings with Clinton and Sam – 04/05/19
Join Clinton and Sam (filling in for Mieke and Billy) on Weekend Mornings!
On today’s show:
- Fox Sports Commentator Andy Harper on all things in the A-League
- Shane McInnes from 3AW Football wrapping up all the action from Friday night footy and previewing the rest of Round 7
- Cronulla Sharks half-back Chad Townsend on his sides surprise victory over the Melbourne Storm last night
- Former Wallaby Al Baxter previewed Round 12 of the Super Rugby and reviewed Friday’s night action
- Sports Australia CEO Kate Palmer joined the guys to chat about all the exciting sports that Austalians are participating
- Matty Logue from the Daily Telegraph gave us an update on the NBA Playoffs and all the exciting news in Australian basketball
- CEO of the Australian Grand Prix Corporation Andrew Westacott with the latest from Phillip Island and previewed the Moto GP in Jerez this weekend
- Executive Director of the PGA Tour Matt Kamienski chatted all about Tiger Woods’ decision to play in the President Cup in December
- Former Cronulla Sharks star Ben Ross opened up about the mental toll his many injuries have taken on him
- Will Davidson from Milwaukee Racing spoke about the Perth Supercars which he is competing in this weekend
